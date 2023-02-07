Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB) Upgraded to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $151.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Summit Insights upgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $160.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Silicon Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.00.

Shares of SLAB traded down $2.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $181.36. The company had a trading volume of 456,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 455,046. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 7.33 and a current ratio of 7.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.40 and a beta of 1.14. Silicon Laboratories has a 1 year low of $109.44 and a 1 year high of $190.03.

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 912 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $145,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 1.4% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,673 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 9.1% during the second quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 3.2% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Silicon Laboratories by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Silicon Laboratories, Inc designs and develops analog-intensive and mixed-signal integrated circuits. The firm offers microcontrollers, wireless, sensors, USB bridges, analog, clocks and oscillators, isolators, power, audio and radio, modems and TV and video product categories. It provides solutions for automotive, communications, data centers, healthcare & fitness, home automation & entertainment, industrial automation & power and retail industries.

