Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from $60.00 to $77.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

Signet Jewelers Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of SIG traded down $2.06 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.76. The company had a trading volume of 515,224 shares, compared to its average volume of 568,534. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.63 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Signet Jewelers has a 1-year low of $48.31 and a 1-year high of $88.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.17.

Insider Activity

Signet Jewelers ( NYSE:SIG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.44. Signet Jewelers had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 47.90%. The business had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total transaction of $758,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Virginia Drosos sold 10,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.88, for a total value of $758,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,106,059 shares in the company, valued at $83,927,756.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Stash Ptak sold 1,000 shares of Signet Jewelers stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $75,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 34,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,574,975. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Signet Jewelers

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Signet Jewelers by 81.6% in the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 342.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 766 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Signet Jewelers by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Repertoire Partners LP acquired a new stake in Signet Jewelers during the third quarter worth about $57,000. Institutional investors own 97.88% of the company’s stock.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Ltd. engages in the retail of diamond jewelry. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Others. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations throughout the U.S. and Canada. The International sells primarily in the UK and Ireland under the H.

