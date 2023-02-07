Serum (SRM) Trading 5.1% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Serum (SRM) traded up 7.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Serum has a total market cap of $48.78 million and approximately $29.44 million worth of Serum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Serum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.39 or 0.00001707 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Serum has traded 5.1% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00002657 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000267 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000332 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $100.89 or 0.00435042 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000113 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,682.89 or 0.28817982 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $97.54 or 0.00420612 BTC.

Serum Profile

Serum launched on July 23rd, 2020. Serum’s total supply is 1,092,844,982 coins and its circulating supply is 125,000,000 coins. The official message board for Serum is projectserum.medium.com. The official website for Serum is portal.projectserum.com. Serum’s official Twitter account is @projectserum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Serum Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Serum is a completely decentralized derivatives exchange with trustless cross-chain trading brought to you by Project Serum, in collaboration with a consortium of crypto trading and DeFi experts. While it built the Serum protocol, it is permissionless – it does not hold special power anymore. It is up to the users, the crypto community, to use it as they will.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Serum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Serum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Serum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

