Seele-N One Day Volume Tops $1.87 Million (SEELE)

Seele-N (SEELE) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Seele-N token can currently be bought for $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Seele-N has traded up 13% against the dollar. Seele-N has a total market cap of $92.98 million and approximately $1.87 million worth of Seele-N was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Seele-N Profile

Seele-N (CRYPTO:SEELE) is a token. It was first traded on May 20th, 2018. Seele-N’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 23,400,000,000 tokens. The official website for Seele-N is seelen.pro/#. Seele-N’s official message board is medium.com/seeletech. Seele-N’s official Twitter account is @seeletech. The Reddit community for Seele-N is https://reddit.com/r/seeleofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Seele-N Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Seele-N (SEELE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Seele-N has a current supply of 30,000,000,000 with 699,592,066.2894784 in circulation. The last known price of Seele-N is 0.0040973 USD and is up 1.52 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $2,144,818.69 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://seelen.pro/#/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Seele-N directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Seele-N should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Seele-N using one of the exchanges listed above.

