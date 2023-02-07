Secret Price Down 12.3% This Week (SIE)

Secret (SIE) traded 2.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 6th. Secret has a market cap of $14.79 million and $6,430.06 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0049 or 0.00000022 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Secret has traded 12.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.54 or 0.00226460 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00100595 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $13.98 or 0.00061431 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.50 or 0.00063694 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004404 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0961 or 0.00000422 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000695 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded up 33.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0493 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret Token Profile

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00507994 USD and is down -0.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $10,429.30 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Secret using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

