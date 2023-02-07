S&CO Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

S&CO Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,522 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. S&CO Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $33,000. American National Bank increased its position in Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International in the third quarter worth $40,000. 74.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets cut Honeywell International from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $206.00 to $194.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Cowen lifted their price target on Honeywell International to $215.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $206.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Honeywell International from $199.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International Price Performance

HON stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $203.23. 143,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,219,316. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $211.23. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $166.63 and a 12 month high of $220.96. The company has a market cap of $136.64 billion, a PE ratio of 28.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.89% and a net margin of 14.00%. The firm had revenue of $9.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total value of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About Honeywell International

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

Featured Articles

