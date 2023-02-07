Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC) Stock Price Down 1%

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDC – Get Rating) shares traded down 1% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $32.95 and last traded at $33.14. 266,566 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 213,303 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.49.

Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $32.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.62.

Institutional Trading of Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 391.5% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 811 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Small Cap Company Index ETF by 1,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 2,401 shares during the last quarter.

