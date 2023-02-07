Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 1,090 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,671 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,090 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Visa in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Visa Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $228.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,114,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,014,460. The firm has a market cap of $430.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $174.60 and a 12 month high of $234.30. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $205.91.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The credit-card processor reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 billion. Visa had a net margin of 50.28% and a return on equity of 49.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.81 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Visa announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.17%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,367,191.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total value of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 61,721 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.92, for a total transaction of $14,190,892.32. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,367,191.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,545 shares of company stock valued at $23,379,061. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on V shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Visa from $210.00 to $237.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Visa in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.11.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among a global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit cards, credit cards, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global automated teller machines (ATMs).

Further Reading

