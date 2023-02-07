Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $6.82 Million Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 10,344 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,816,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 2.6% in the third quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 77.1% in the second quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 6,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 173,721 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares during the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 18,710 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,688,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.6% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC now owns 46,934 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,743,000 after purchasing an additional 293 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CVX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Chevron from $215.00 to $212.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $187.10.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of CVX traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $171.65. The stock had a trading volume of 2,815,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,906,811. The firm has a market cap of $331.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $175.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $168.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $130.52 and a 52 week high of $189.68.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The oil and gas company reported $4.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.16 by ($0.07). Chevron had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The firm had revenue of $56.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 15.6 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.42. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Chevron’s payout ratio is presently 31.07%.

Chevron declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 25th that allows the company to buyback $75.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to reacquire up to 21.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at Chevron

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.64, for a total value of $4,491,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 8 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,437.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total value of $25,723,453.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 171,172 shares of company stock worth $30,700,018. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Chevron

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

