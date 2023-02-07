Schnieders Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,317 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $2,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Private Ocean LLC lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Gregory Hayes sold 4,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.16, for a total transaction of $422,421.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 453,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,987,404.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:RTX traded down $1.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $96.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,322,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,016,339. The company has a market capitalization of $141.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.00. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $80.27 and a 12 month high of $108.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.40.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $18.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.16 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 7.75% and a return on equity of 9.73%. Raytheon Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, December 12th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 4.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Raytheon Technologies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on RTX shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $104.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. StockNews.com raised Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Raytheon Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Raytheon Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.86.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of aerospace and defense systems and services for commercial, military, and government customers. It operates through the following segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt and Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence and Space, and Raytheon Missiles and Defense.

