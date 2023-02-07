Schnieders Capital Management LLC Acquires 8,541 Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Get Rating) by 44.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,571 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $920,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 7.9% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 96,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,217,000 after purchasing an additional 7,093 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 419.3% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,007,000 after purchasing an additional 338,875 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 8.9% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 6,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 41.3% in the second quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 62.1% in the second quarter. Natixis now owns 227,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,695,000 after purchasing an additional 87,027 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.80% of the company’s stock.

KHC stock traded down $0.62 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,638,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,357,084. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $32.73 and a 52 week high of $44.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $48.15 billion, a PE ratio of 40.74, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.73.

In other Kraft Heinz news, EVP Melissa Werneck sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $148,365.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 266,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,300,453.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $48.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kraft Heinz in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.17.

The Kraft Heinz Co engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada and International. Its brands include Oscar Meyer, Velveeta, Smart Ones, Caprisun, Kool-Aid, Golden circle and Honig. The company was founded on July 2, 2015, and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, PA.

