Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Benchmark

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Benchmark from $31.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNDR has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group raised Schneider National from a neutral rating to a buy rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Schneider National from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Susquehanna lowered Schneider National from a positive rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Bank of America raised Schneider National from an underperform rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Schneider National from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $29.62.

Schneider National Stock Performance

Shares of Schneider National stock opened at $29.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.31 billion, a PE ratio of 11.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.08. Schneider National has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

Schneider National ( NYSE:SNDR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.03. Schneider National had a return on equity of 17.98% and a net margin of 6.93%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.76 earnings per share. Schneider National’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Schneider National will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Schneider National’s payout ratio is currently 12.45%.

Insider Activity

In other Schneider National news, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of Schneider National stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $270,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,361,419. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schneider National by 5.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,816,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,810,000 after buying an additional 244,894 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 3.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,280,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,896,000 after acquiring an additional 124,043 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Schneider National by 6.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,472,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,204,000 after buying an additional 141,764 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Schneider National by 12.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,744,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,635,000 after buying an additional 195,165 shares during the last quarter. 27.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

