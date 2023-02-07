SBB Research Group LLC Raises Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

SBB Research Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the period. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises about 4.4% of SBB Research Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. SBB Research Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TLT. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6,046.9% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,135,757 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $526,158,000 after purchasing an additional 5,052,206 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 68.1% during the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,527,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $749,858,000 after buying an additional 2,643,812 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 639.5% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 2,039,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $234,268,000 after buying an additional 2,417,466 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 510.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,452,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $251,295,000 after buying an additional 2,051,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,549,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,556,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,987 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.79. The stock had a trading volume of 4,627,517 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,732,438. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.72. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $91.85 and a twelve month high of $142.33.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a $0.275 dividend. This is a positive change from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 1st.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

