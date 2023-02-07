Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 61,128 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 4,089 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $5,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schnieders Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 53,512 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 22,180 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 4,209 shares during the period. Joseph Group Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 12,498 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 1,216 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 22,805 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Legacy Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 33,174 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walt Disney alerts:

Walt Disney Stock Performance

Shares of DIS traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.73. The stock had a trading volume of 2,772,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,167,222. The company has a market cap of $200.45 billion, a PE ratio of 63.88, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.29. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $84.07 and a fifty-two week high of $157.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $101.83.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. On average, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on DIS. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $157.00 to $126.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Macquarie increased their target price on Walt Disney from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Tigress Financial lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.19.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $4,187,799.18. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock valued at $6,091,313. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Profile

(Get Rating)

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.