Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $895,000 Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $895,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of General Mills by 686.5% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 885,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,844,000 after purchasing an additional 773,301 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 46.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,780,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,312,000 after acquiring an additional 567,715 shares during the period. Advocate Group LLC bought a new position in shares of General Mills during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,733,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1,225.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 380,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,679,000 after acquiring an additional 351,439 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in shares of General Mills by 92.5% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 666,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,163,000 after acquiring an additional 320,419 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.48% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

General Mills Stock Down 1.3 %

NYSE:GIS traded down $1.03 on Tuesday, hitting $76.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,102,102 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,758,172. The business’s fifty day moving average is $83.01 and its 200 day moving average is $79.48. The company has a market cap of $44.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. General Mills, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.67 and a 52 week high of $88.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 15.02%. On average, equities research analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 10th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on General Mills from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.27.

Insider Transactions at General Mills

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,955 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.99, for a total value of $168,110.45. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 17,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,474,384.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total value of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 92,139 shares of company stock valued at $7,630,104 over the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.