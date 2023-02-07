Sawgrass Asset Management LLC Has $1.97 Million Stake in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 187 shares during the quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 51.9% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 164 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. St. James Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 39.4% in the third quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 184 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 222.2% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 203 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ HON traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $203.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 615,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,238,206. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52 week low of $166.63 and a 52 week high of $220.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.07, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $211.23.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 32.89%. The business had revenue of $9.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.09 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Honeywell International to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Honeywell International from $202.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $248.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Honeywell International from $242.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.07.

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes, specialty chemicals, electronic and advanced materials, process technology for refining and petrochemicals, and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business, and transportation.

