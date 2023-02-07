Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.07.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SAPMY. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Saipem from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Saipem from €1.75 ($1.88) to €1.95 ($2.10) in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Saipem Trading Down 6.8 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SAPMY opened at $0.30 on Tuesday. Saipem has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $12.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.21.

About Saipem

Saipem SpA provides integrated basic and detailed onshore engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services mainly to the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental market sectors. It operates through the following business segments: Offshore Engineering and Construction; Onshore Engineering and Construction; Offshore Drilling; and Onshore Drilling.

