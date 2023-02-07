Royal Bank of Canada Increases Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) Price Target to $177.00

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Rating) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $164.00 to $177.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TT. Citigroup increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $185.00 to $204.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Bank of America lowered Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $160.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $151.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Trane Technologies from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Trane Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the company from $168.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $181.61.

Trane Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TT opened at $185.02 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $175.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $163.65. Trane Technologies has a 12 month low of $120.64 and a 12 month high of $188.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Trane Technologies ( NYSE:TT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.94 billion. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 29.14% and a net margin of 10.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Trane Technologies will post 8.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trane Technologies news, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total transaction of $2,622,529.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 95,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 23,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.42, for a total value of $3,920,171.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 87,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,948,901.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David S. Regnery sold 14,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.00, for a total value of $2,622,529.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 95,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,139,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Trane Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Trane Technologies by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,581,170,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its position in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 18,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trane Technologies by 288.8% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.47% of the company’s stock.

About Trane Technologies

(Get Rating)

Trane Technologies Plc is a global climate innovator, which engages in providing efficient and sustainable climate solutions to buildings, homes, and transportation. Its strategic brands include Trane and Thermo King. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas segment encompasses commercial heating and cooling systems, building controls, and energy services and solutions; residential heating and cooling; and transport refrigeration systems and solutions in North America and Latin America regions.

See Also

