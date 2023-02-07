Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $61.25. 2,097,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,455. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $177.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.

In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 81,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Roku news, SVP Stephen H. Kay sold 1,469 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $82,939.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 81,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,589,633.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gidon Katz sold 7,010 shares of Roku stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.46, for a total transaction of $395,784.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 13,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,753.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 10,519 shares of company stock worth $599,411. Corporate insiders own 13.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.

Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.

