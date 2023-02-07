Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) Shares Bought by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU – Get Rating) by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,035 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Roku were worth $114,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ROKU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Roku in the first quarter worth about $955,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Roku by 45.2% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Roku by 2.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in Roku by 32.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,330,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Roku by 8.6% in the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 66.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Roku Price Performance
NASDAQ ROKU traded down $0.96 on Tuesday, hitting $61.25. 2,097,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,975,455. Roku, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.26 and a 52-week high of $177.96. The company has a market capitalization of $8.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.26 and a beta of 1.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.23.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ROKU. DA Davidson cut their target price on shares of Roku from $130.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Roku from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wedbush cut their price target on Roku from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Pivotal Research cut their price target on Roku from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of Roku in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.36.
About Roku
Roku, Inc engages in the provision of a streaming platform for television. It operates through the following business segments: Platform and Player. The Platform segment includes digital advertising and related services including the OneView ad platform, content distribution, and licensing arrangements with service operators and TV brands.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Roku (ROKU)
- 3 Hot Stocks The Analysts Are Buying
- Hertz Global Holding Could Be A Comfortable Ride In 2023
- Two Billionaires Are Rigging the Market. Here’s How to Fight Back
- Should Investors Buy or Sell the Vaccinex Patent News?
- Take-Two Interactive Or Activision Blizzard: An Obvious Choice?
Receive News & Ratings for Roku Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roku and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.