Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) Earns “Buy” Rating from Desjardins

Desjardins reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ Q1 2023 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.52 EPS.

Rogers Communications Price Performance

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.91 by C($0.07). The company had revenue of C$3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.72 billion.

Rogers Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

