Ricardo (LON:RCDO) Sets New 12-Month High at $569.00

Ricardo plc (LON:RCDO – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 569 ($6.84) and last traded at GBX 550 ($6.61), with a volume of 72077 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 559 ($6.72).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ricardo in a report on Tuesday, January 31st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.26, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of £342.20 million and a PE ratio of 4,300.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 495.61 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 459.70.

Ricardo plc provides engineering, technical, environmental, and strategic consultancy services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, China, rest of Asia, Australia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Energy and Environment (EE), Rail, Automotive and Industrial (A&I), Defense, and Performance Products (PP).

