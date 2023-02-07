Request (REQ) Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last week, Request has traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can now be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00000486 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market cap of $111.73 million and approximately $3.54 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Request Token Profile

Request (CRYPTO:REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official website is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,877,117 with 999,830,316.0398655 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.1128461 USD and is up 5.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $3,463,625.36 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

