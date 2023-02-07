Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Purchased by Sawgrass Asset Management LLC

Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 87,166 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,457 shares during the quarter. Republic Services accounts for 1.7% of Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in Republic Services by 94.3% during the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Republic Services during the 2nd quarter worth $56,000. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Republic Services Stock Down 0.7 %

RSG traded down $0.81 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $123.08. The company had a trading volume of 305,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,401. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $113.57 and a 12 month high of $149.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $129.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.19. The company has a market cap of $38.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.05, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Republic Services Company Profile

RSG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Republic Services from $143.00 to $139.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Republic Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $148.00 to $147.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $152.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Republic Services to $148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $147.63.

(Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.