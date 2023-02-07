RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning.

RNR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TheStreet raised RenaissanceRe from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a market perform rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $234.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on RenaissanceRe from $150.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, RenaissanceRe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $197.25.

Get RenaissanceRe alerts:

RenaissanceRe Trading Up 3.3 %

RNR stock opened at $212.99 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $190.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.26. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $213.97. The stock has a market cap of $9.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.44.

RenaissanceRe Announces Dividend

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $7.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.58 by $0.75. RenaissanceRe had a negative net margin of 20.97% and a positive return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that RenaissanceRe will post 22.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. RenaissanceRe’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.77%.

Insider Activity at RenaissanceRe

In related news, SVP Sean G. Brosnan sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.74, for a total value of $159,579.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,574,194.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,693 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.7% in the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,008 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,721 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,397,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its position in RenaissanceRe by 2.5% in the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,047 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.52% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of reinsurance and insurance services. It operates through the following segments: Property, Casualty and Specialty, and Other. The Property segment comprises catastrophe, and other property reinsurance and insurance. The Casualty and Specialty segment deals with casualty and specialty reinsurance and insurance.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for RenaissanceRe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RenaissanceRe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.