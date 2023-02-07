Radix (XRD) Trading 12.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Radix (XRD) traded 6.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. One Radix coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0499 or 0.00000215 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Radix has traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Radix has a market cap of $251.50 million and approximately $467,042.35 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Radix

Radix was first traded on July 28th, 2021. Radix’s total supply is 12,123,620,561 coins and its circulating supply is 5,043,993,809 coins. Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com. Radix’s official Twitter account is @radixdlt and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Radix

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Radix using one of the exchanges listed above.

