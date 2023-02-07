Quantfury Token (QTF) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

Quantfury Token (QTF) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 7th. Quantfury Token has a market capitalization of $99.70 million and approximately $20,274.37 worth of Quantfury Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Quantfury Token has traded down 0.1% against the dollar. One Quantfury Token token can currently be bought for $9.97 or 0.00042994 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Quantfury Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00002661 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000275 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000341 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $102.87 or 0.00447285 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0262 or 0.00000114 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,814.32 or 0.29628961 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $97.94 or 0.00425847 BTC.

Quantfury Token Profile

Quantfury Token’s launch date was June 14th, 2019. Quantfury Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 tokens. Quantfury Token’s official website is www.quantfury.com. Quantfury Token’s official Twitter account is @quantfury. The official message board for Quantfury Token is medium.com/@quantfury.

Buying and Selling Quantfury Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantfury Token (QTF) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Quantfury Token has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantfury Token is 10.04658436 USD and is up 0.32 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,263.99 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://www.quantfury.com.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantfury Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantfury Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantfury Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quantfury Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quantfury Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.