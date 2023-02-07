Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Trading Up 4.9%

Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) were up 4.9% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $108.36 and last traded at $107.22. Approximately 956,775 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 1,449,467 shares. The stock had previously closed at $102.24.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on QRVO shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Qorvo from $94.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Qorvo from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $125.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Qorvo from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Qorvo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.70.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 3.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $98.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.42.

Qorvo ( NASDAQ:QRVO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $743.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $726.33 million. Qorvo had a return on equity of 19.41% and a net margin of 11.06%. Qorvo’s revenue was down 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Qorvo announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, November 2nd that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor company to purchase up to 22.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP Gina Harrison sold 3,559 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total transaction of $370,136.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,728. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Qorvo in the first quarter worth $40,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Qorvo by 23.2% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 3,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Qorvo by 4.9% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,508 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,800,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Qorvo by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,979 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Qorvo by 18.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 120,566 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,024,000 after acquiring an additional 18,397 shares in the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplying cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

