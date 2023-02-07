Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $57.72

Progress Software Co. (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $57.72 and last traded at $57.52, with a volume of 208244 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $56.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PRGS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Progress Software currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.75.

Progress Software Trading Up 3.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.94, a P/E/G ratio of 8.24 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.26.

Progress Software Announces Dividend

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The software maker reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Progress Software had a net margin of 15.79% and a return on equity of 41.04%. The company had revenue of $159.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.04 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Progress Software Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. Progress Software’s payout ratio is 32.41%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Progress Software

In other Progress Software news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total value of $256,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,309,400. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Domenic Lococo sold 2,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.07, for a total transaction of $124,759.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,169.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.32, for a total transaction of $256,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,309,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,340 shares of company stock valued at $2,384,515. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Progress Software

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Progress Software by 240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 909,304 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,192,000 after buying an additional 642,226 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 275.2% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 734,925 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,292,000 after purchasing an additional 539,050 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,236,034 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $58,204,000 after purchasing an additional 250,733 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progress Software during the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,459,000. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Progress Software by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 282,192 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,783,000 after purchasing an additional 137,184 shares during the period.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corp. is a global software company, which engages in the provision of products that develop and deploy mission-critical business applications. Its products and solutions include OpenEdge, Developer Tools, Sitefinity, Corticon, DataDirect Connect, MOVEit, Chef, WhatsUp Gold, Kemp Loadmaster, and Kemp Flowmon Network Visibility.

