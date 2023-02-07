Pirate Chain Price Tops $0.40 on Major Exchanges (ARRR)

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 7th. Pirate Chain has a total market capitalization of $78.07 million and $85,948.05 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded down 8.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001718 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46.92 or 0.00201746 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.36 or 0.00074631 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.72 or 0.00050379 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001232 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001663 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0491 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

