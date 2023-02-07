Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Reaches $77.38 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 7th. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 9.2% lower against the US dollar. Pirate Chain has a market capitalization of $77.38 million and approximately $83,688.10 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pirate Chain coin can now be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001708 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.28 or 0.00199557 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00073047 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.88 or 0.00046907 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001224 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001757 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

ARRR is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 192,088,450 coins and its circulating supply is 195,362,268 coins. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Pirate Chain

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateChain (ARRR) is a 100% private send cryptocurrency. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pirate Chain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

