Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 740 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,095 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,022,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MCD. PrairieView Partners LLC boosted its position in McDonald’s by 18.5% during the 3rd quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 237 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its stake in McDonald’s by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,136 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,800,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 347 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $86,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FirstPurpose Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 4.5% during the third quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC now owns 954 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 66.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:MCD traded down $2.65 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $265.27. 643,930 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,718,801. The company’s 50 day moving average is $268.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $261.93. The company has a market capitalization of $194.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a twelve month low of $217.68 and a twelve month high of $281.67.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 120.10%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.81%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MCD. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $262.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.41.

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

