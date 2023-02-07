Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Sells 458 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,660 shares of the company’s stock after selling 458 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $863,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of NVO. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 10,930,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,006,000 after purchasing an additional 413,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,262,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $424,689,000 after acquiring an additional 119,781 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% during the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares during the period. Finally, Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 3,316,090 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,382,000 after buying an additional 54,370 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVO has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 825.00 to 850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 820.00 to 860.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Price Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $138.41. The stock had a trading volume of 459,573 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,611,763. The firm has a market cap of $313.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.49. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12 month low of $94.75 and a 12 month high of $144.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $134.12 and its 200 day moving average is $116.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th will be issued a $1.1887 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.