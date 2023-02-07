Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Reduces Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,221 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,213,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Family Offices LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 50.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Estate Counselors LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Estate Counselors LLC now owns 395 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Absolute Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $54,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $156.11. 143,462 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,050,766. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $127.33 and a 52-week high of $160.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $149.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $144.33.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.