Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $730,000 Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,223 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 7,187 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the second quarter worth $28,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $30,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 273.5% in the third quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,016 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the last quarter. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 41.0% in the third quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 1,077 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goodman Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter worth $43,000. 60.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on VZ. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verizon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.63.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.91 on Tuesday, reaching $40.37. 7,372,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,419,898. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.55 and a 52 week high of $55.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.54 and a 200 day moving average of $40.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.55 billion, a PE ratio of 8.16, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.53% and a return on equity of 24.60%. The company had revenue of $35.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.14 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th were issued a $0.6525 dividend. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.58%.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

Further Reading

