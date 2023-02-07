Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $6.40 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,819 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.2% of Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $6,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IJR. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV bought a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 76.5% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 383 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 354.9% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the period. Knott David M Jr raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 158.9% in the second quarter. Knott David M Jr now owns 510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 504.4% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the period.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR traded down $0.48 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $105.13. 1,293,390 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,550,212. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $86.40 and a fifty-two week high of $111.39. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.47.

About iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

