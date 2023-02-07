Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Has $1.71 Million Stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,386 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Schnieders Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 69.7% in the third quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,301,000 after acquiring an additional 17,242 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 21,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Joseph Group Capital Management now owns 10,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 907,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,590,000 after buying an additional 34,186 shares during the period. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 16,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded down $1.63 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $139.77. 2,013,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,113,008. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $122.18 and a 12 month high of $164.90. The company has a market cap of $329.74 billion, a PE ratio of 24.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $148.63 and a 200-day moving average of $141.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,476. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total transaction of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,279 shares of company stock valued at $3,583,493. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.00.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

Featured Articles

