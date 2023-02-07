Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Boosts Stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 9,820 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TGT. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Target by 96.2% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Target by 75.6% in the second quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 209 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. EdgeRock Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in Target during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. 78.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Performance

Target stock traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $173.30. 871,432 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,228,369. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The stock has a market cap of $79.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $157.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $160.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $254.87.

Target Announces Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.40 billion. Target had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 30.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Target Co. will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 59.18%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on TGT shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $183.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Target from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Target from $184.00 to $177.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.07.

Target Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.