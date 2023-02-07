Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. Acquires 7,141 Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,141 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,433,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.3% during the second quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMA Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMA Financial Services Inc. now owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.07 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $99.20. The stock had a trading volume of 1,942,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,166,835. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.78. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $93.20 and a 1 year high of $111.17.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

