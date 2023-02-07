Picton Mahoney Asset Management Takes $10.14 Million Position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 591,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,139,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONEM. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in 1Life Healthcare in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 3,547 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the second quarter valued at about $97,000. 78.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

In other news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 6,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.72, for a total transaction of $102,259.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,718 shares in the company, valued at $229,364.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 2,472 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.84, for a total transaction of $41,628.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,488,403.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 17,035 shares of company stock valued at $285,489. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ONEM stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.27. 1,193,649 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,913,278. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.94 and a 1 year high of $17.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.99.

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

