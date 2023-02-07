Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 960 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 25,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Hershey were worth $5,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HSY. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Hershey during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 121.3% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hershey in the second quarter worth about $33,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 359.3% in the third quarter. American National Bank now owns 248 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in shares of Hershey by 93.7% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Hershey

In related news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total value of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, CEO Michele Buck sold 14,250 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.39, for a total transaction of $3,140,557.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 150,555 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,180,816.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert Malcolm sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.24, for a total value of $521,928.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,779 shares in the company, valued at $3,031,689.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 32,423 shares of company stock valued at $7,308,449 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hershey Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:HSY traded down $3.81 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $236.72. The stock had a trading volume of 449,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,396. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $193.09 and a one year high of $242.63. The company has a market capitalization of $48.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.38 and a 200 day moving average of $227.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 57.76% and a net margin of 15.79%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey Company will post 9.39 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $1.036 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Hershey’s payout ratio is 52.01%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HSY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Hershey from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Hershey from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Hershey in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 price target for the company. UBS Group raised Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $244.00 to $269.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Hershey from $236.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $243.71.

Hershey Profile

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of chocolate, sweets, mints and confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America and International and Other. The North America is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

