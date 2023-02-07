Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 4,295 Shares of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,295 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $7,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ZTS. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 430.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Zoetis in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 377.4% in the 3rd quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zoetis by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZTS. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Zoetis in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Zoetis from $264.00 to $248.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Zoetis from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Zoetis from $207.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Zoetis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.17.

Zoetis Stock Down 0.6 %

Zoetis Increases Dividend

Shares of Zoetis stock traded down $0.94 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $163.99. The stock had a trading volume of 493,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,329,605. The company has a market capitalization of $76.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $154.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $156.26. Zoetis Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.15 and a 52 week high of $205.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. This is a positive change from Zoetis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 34.25%.

About Zoetis

(Get Rating)

Zoetis, Inc engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines, vaccines, diagnostic products, biodevices, genetic tests, and precision livestock farming technology. The firm operates through the following segments: United States & International. Its products include vaccines, parasiticides, anti-infectives, dermatology products, medicated feed additives, animal health diagnostics, and other pharmaceutical products for both companion animal and livestock customers.

Featured Stories

