Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 374,768 Shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lessened its holdings in Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) by 64.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 202,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 374,768 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $9,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APO. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 7,183.3% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 437 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $2,333,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 328,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,027,340. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 33,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total value of $2,400,048.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 277,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,949,472. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,667 shares of company stock valued at $6,030,958 in the last ninety days. 15.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of APO stock traded up $0.87 on Tuesday, reaching $73.01. The company had a trading volume of 707,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,098,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $66.32 and a 200-day moving average of $59.82. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.62 and a 12 month high of $74.33.

APO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Apollo Global Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Apollo Global Management from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.45.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc provides asset management services. It offers its clients excess return at every point along the risk-reward spectrum from investment grade to private equity with a focus on three business strategies: yield, hybrid, and equity. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

