Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 1,971 Shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 20,470 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,971 shares during the quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in MSCI were worth $8,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 18,898.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 3,918,722 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $9,508,000 after buying an additional 3,898,095 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 128.4% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,412,649 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,406,523,000 after buying an additional 1,918,640 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,095,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,275,954,000 after buying an additional 183,590 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,047,599 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,918,000 after buying an additional 19,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP lifted its stake in shares of MSCI by 26.3% during the 1st quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,208,281 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $607,620,000 after buying an additional 251,686 shares in the last quarter. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on MSCI shares. Barclays increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $204.00 to $532.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $518.00 to $543.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $580.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MSCI from $539.00 to $549.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, MSCI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $558.10.

MSCI Stock Performance

Shares of MSCI stock traded down $1.78 on Tuesday, hitting $551.62. 80,750 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 438,542. MSCI Inc. has a one year low of $376.41 and a one year high of $572.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $495.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $473.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.09 and a beta of 1.12.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported $2.84 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.13. MSCI had a net margin of 38.72% and a negative return on equity of 93.56%. The company had revenue of $576.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that MSCI Inc. will post 12.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This is a positive change from MSCI’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.64%.

About MSCI

MSCI, Inc engages in the provision of investment decision support tools including indices, portfolio risk and performance analytics and corporate governance products and services. The company operates through the following business segments: Index, Analytics, Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG), Real Estate, and Burgiss.

Featured Articles

