Picton Mahoney Asset Management Sells 15,700 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management decreased its holdings in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) by 24.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,700 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $6,532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mantle Ridge LP increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% during the first quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,820,190,000 after purchasing an additional 11,365,431 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 101.2% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,152,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,952,000 after purchasing an additional 579,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 18.2% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,562,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,592,000 after purchasing an additional 548,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Dollar Tree alerts:

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock traded down $2.47 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $148.50. 405,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,096,521. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $145.67 and a 200 day moving average of $149.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52-week low of $124.76 and a 52-week high of $177.19. The company has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar Tree ( NASDAQ:DLTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.03. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 19.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 7.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Gordon Haskett downgraded Dollar Tree from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $163.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Dollar Tree in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised Dollar Tree from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Dollar Tree from $171.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.13.

About Dollar Tree

(Get Rating)

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar Tree Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar Tree and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.