Picton Mahoney Asset Management Purchases 15,000 Shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in shares of Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 74,238 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Rogers accounts for approximately 0.6% of Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned approximately 0.39% of Rogers worth $17,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Rogers by 152.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 645,155 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $169,088,000 after purchasing an additional 389,436 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Rogers by 2,428.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 237,127 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $61,838,000 after purchasing an additional 227,748 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Rogers by 110.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 310,564 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $84,380,000 after purchasing an additional 163,307 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in Rogers in the 2nd quarter worth $38,191,000. Finally, Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Rogers by 146.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 209,422 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $54,887,000 after purchasing an additional 124,422 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Rogers alerts:

Rogers Price Performance

Shares of Rogers stock traded down $3.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.40. 81,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 332,812. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.18 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $186.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.36. Rogers Co. has a 52-week low of $98.45 and a 52-week high of $274.51.

Insider Activity

Rogers ( NYSE:ROG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The electronics maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $247.23 million during the quarter. Rogers had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 7.41%.

In other Rogers news, Director Jeffrey J. Owens purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.75 per share, with a total value of $100,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 6,850 shares in the company, valued at $690,137.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Rogers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 19th. TheStreet lowered Rogers from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th.

About Rogers

(Get Rating)

Rogers Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of engineered materials and components for mission critical applications. It operates through the following segments: Advanced Electronics Solutions (AES) and Elastomeric Material Solutions (EMS), and Other. The AES segment offers manufactures and sells circuit materials, ceramic substrate materials, busbars and cooling solutions for applications in electric and hybrid electric vehicles, wireless infrastructure, automotive, telematics and thermal solutions, aerospace and defense, mass transit, clean energy, connected devices and wired infrastructures.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rogers Co. (NYSE:ROG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.