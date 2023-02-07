Picton Mahoney Asset Management Lowers Stock Holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Picton Mahoney Asset Management lowered its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 339,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,925 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management owned 0.15% of WillScot Mobile Mini worth $13,678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 13.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 13,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 192.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 12,557 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 1.1% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 220,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,618,000 after acquiring an additional 2,290 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $633,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in WillScot Mobile Mini by 3.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 119,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $45.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays boosted their price objective on WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini to $48.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 0.8 %

About WillScot Mobile Mini

Shares of NASDAQ:WSC traded up $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 624,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,891. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.88. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $30.52 and a fifty-two week high of $49.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $46.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

