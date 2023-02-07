Pi Financial Raises Treasury Metals (TSE:TML) Price Target to C$1.05

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by stock analysts at Pi Financial from C$0.95 to C$1.05 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 213.43% from the company’s previous close.

Shares of TSE TML traded up C$0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$0.34. The company had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,393. Treasury Metals has a twelve month low of C$0.25 and a twelve month high of C$0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of C$46.28 million and a PE ratio of -8.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

Treasury Metals (TSE:TML – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Treasury Metals will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Treasury Metals Inc operates as a mineral exploration and development company in Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its flagship asset is the Goliath gold project, which covers approximately 7,601 hectares located east of Dryden in northwestern Ontario. The company was formerly known as Divine Lake Exploration Inc and changed its name to Treasury Metals Inc in November 2007.

