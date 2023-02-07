Pi Financial Raises Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX) Price Target to C$2.95

Amex Exploration (CVE:AMX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Pi Financial from C$2.75 to C$2.95 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Pi Financial’s price objective points to a potential upside of 77.71% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on AMX. Haywood Securities set a C$4.00 price target on shares of Amex Exploration and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Amex Exploration from C$3.25 to C$3.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Amex Exploration Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of CVE AMX traded down C$0.04 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1.66. The company had a trading volume of 146,302 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,840. Amex Exploration has a twelve month low of C$1.45 and a twelve month high of C$3.36. The stock has a market capitalization of C$171.38 million and a PE ratio of -154.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.85.

About Amex Exploration

Amex Exploration ( CVE:AMX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amex Exploration will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

Amex Exploration Inc, a junior mining exploration company, acquires, explores, and develops gold projects in Canada. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Perron gold project that consists of 117 mining claims covering an area of 4,836 hectares situated in Rouyn-Noranda, Quebec. It also holds interest in Lebel-Sur-Quévillon and Eastmain River projects located in the Abitibi region of Quebec and elsewhere in the province.

