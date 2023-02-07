Pharming Group (PHGUF) & The Competition Critical Review

Pharming Group (OTCMKTS:PHGUF – Get Rating) is one of 977 publicly-traded companies in the “Pharmaceutical preparations” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Pharming Group to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Pharming Group has a beta of 1.09, suggesting that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pharming Group’s peers have a beta of 0.89, suggesting that their average stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Pharming Group alerts:

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Pharming Group and its peers revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Pharming Group $198.87 million $16.00 million 35.26 Pharming Group Competitors $2.15 billion $241.98 million -6.55

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Pharming Group’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Pharming Group. Pharming Group is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

40.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by institutional investors. 15.7% of shares of all “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Pharming Group and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pharming Group 14.90% 15.52% 7.77% Pharming Group Competitors -3,334.74% -179.77% -35.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Pharming Group and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pharming Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Pharming Group Competitors 3788 14398 40493 683 2.64

As a group, “Pharmaceutical preparations” companies have a potential upside of 108.85%. Given Pharming Group’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Pharming Group has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Pharming Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pharming Group NV is a holding company, which engages in the development of pharmaceutical products for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs. The firm offers RUCONEST, which is a recombinant human C1-esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Europe, and Rest of the World. The company was founded on November 11, 1988 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.

Receive News & Ratings for Pharming Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pharming Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.