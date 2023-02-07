Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) PT Set at $40.00 by Berenberg Bank

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) received a $40.00 price objective from stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 8.24% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. UBS Group set a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America lowered shares of Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.81.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.4 %

PFE traded down $0.17 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.59. The company had a trading volume of 22,990,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,893,207. The company has a market cap of $244.68 billion, a PE ratio of 7.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.85 and a 200-day moving average of $47.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Pfizer has a 1-year low of $41.44 and a 1-year high of $56.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pfizer

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $24.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.27% and a return on equity of 43.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Pfizer will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Karp Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 67.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pfizer Company Profile



Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

